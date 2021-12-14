River reflections

The Chronicle talks to the author of a new book exploring the history and heritage of the River Bann.

The River Bann.

IT’S the feature that lured stone age man to this part of the world and defines Coleraine to this day.

Now, the River Bann is the subject of a fascinating and lavishly illustrated new book.

'Reflections on the Bann – from Macfin to the Barmouth' is written by retired Causeway Hospital consultant, Derek Sinnamon,
Covering the river's geography, wildlife, history and heritage, including the famous treasures yielded up from its depths, the book is as much a love letter as practical reference guide.

And though Derek has felt its presence throughout his life, it took a pandemic to kick-start the project.

