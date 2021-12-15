Biblical tracts can be repainted ‘as and when required’ - council

DUP leads move to ignore equality advice

Tracts on the seawall at Portstewart’s Crescent.

Peter Winter

Peter Winter

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

COUNCILLORS have voted to permit the repainting of biblical tracts on a publicly owned seawall ‘as and when required.’

The decision came at December's meeting of the full council last Tuesday, despite advice that doing so without consultation could breach equality rules.

Experts brought in to review a saga that dates back to 2018 recommended training for officers and councillors involved in the decision and 'more robust' policies for dealing with similar requests.

