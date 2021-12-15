Locals protest over housing plan

A COLERAINE residents group has made an impassioned plea to save an urban green field site from a housing development.



The land at Laurel Hill is subject to council sell-off plans that have attracted interest from Northern Ireland's biggest housing association.



Radius Housing has submitted an 'expression of interest' under rules that allow public sector bodies to make bids ahead of the private sector.



Officials are undertaking a 'scoping exercise' but, in the meantime, a housebuilding firm is seeking planning approval for a new access road ‘to service a social housing scheme.’

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*