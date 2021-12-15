Locals protest over housing plan

Laurel Hill residents voice concerns over green field sell-off

Residents protesting about the proposed access, on a double bend, to Laurel Park then onto Screen Rd on the Waterside. WK50KC14

Peter Winter

Peter Winter

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

A COLERAINE residents group has made an impassioned plea to save an urban green field site from a housing development.

The land at Laurel Hill is subject to council sell-off plans that have attracted interest from Northern Ireland's biggest housing association.

Radius Housing has submitted an 'expression of interest' under rules that allow public sector bodies to make bids ahead of the private sector.

Officials are undertaking a 'scoping exercise' but, in the meantime, a housebuilding firm is seeking planning approval for a new access road ‘to service a social housing scheme.’

