Ballintoy parking charge plans stalled

Congestion-busting measures tabled but not all are adopted

The popular and picturesque Ballintoy Harbour.

Peter Winter

Peter Winter

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

A  COUNCIL committee has approved measures aimed at addressing congestion at a North Coast beauty spot.

But members stopped short of signing off plans to introduce car parking charges.

Earlier this year Ballintoy harbour made headlines when police ran out of tickets while attempting to tackle illegal parking.

The mile long section of narrow twisting road leading to the harbour regularly clogs up with day-trippers seeking spaces after the small car park fills up.

