Green light for bomb memorial

COUNCIL planning officials have recommended approving proposals for two memorials to the victims of the 1973 Coleraine bombing.



The plans include a stainless steel sculpture installed outside the Town Hall and a granite plaque set into the pavement near the blast site in Railway Road.



Elected members of Cloonavin's planning committee are expected to rubber stamp their officials decision later this week.



Two car bombs exploded in Coleraine on June 12 1973.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*