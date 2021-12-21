Green light for bomb memorial

Green light for bomb memorial

An artist’s impression (inset) of the Coleraine Bomb memorial to be installed at the town hall.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

COUNCIL planning officials have recommended approving proposals for two memorials to the victims of the 1973 Coleraine bombing.

The plans include a stainless steel sculpture installed outside the Town Hall and a granite plaque set into the pavement near the blast site in Railway Road.

Elected members of Cloonavin's planning committee are expected to rubber stamp their officials decision later this week.

Two car bombs exploded in Coleraine on June 12 1973.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Sunday best for League Cup final

Bannsiders boss Oran Kearney embraces hat-trick hero Matthew Shevlin after the striker had helped booked Coleraine's place in the Bet McLean League Cup final.

Sunday best for League Cup final

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130