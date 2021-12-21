Vaccine passport ‘a step too far’ - Allister

VACCINE passports are now a reality for people across Causeway Coast and Glens, with the Bill being approved by the Assembly last Tuesday (Dec 14).

The Vaccine Passport must now be produced to get into most public venues, with up to a £10,000 fine for businesses who do not comply.

Last week's vote, passed by 59 votes to 24, was a rubber stamping of the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations (NI) 2021 (Amendment No. 19) Regulations (NI) 2021), passed a couple of weeks earlier by the Executive, under emergency pandemic legislation, taking affect on November 29, with a two week grace period for enforcement.

In North Antrim DUP MLAs Mervyn Storey and Paul Frew joined TUV leader Jim Allister to Vote against, with UUP MLA and Health Minister Robin Swann, and Sinn Féin's Philip McGuigan voting in favour of the move.

In East Londonderry the two DUP MLAs Maurice Bradley and George Robinson also voted against, with Independent Unionist Claire Sugden joining the Sinn Féin's Caoimhe Archibald and the SDLP's Cara Hunter to vote for it.

Customers must show either proof of vaccination, a negative test or recent recovery from Covid to enter nightclubs, pubs and restaurants,cinemas, theatres, conference halls and most indoor and some outdoor events or gatherings with large numbers of people.

Fore more see this week's Chronicle