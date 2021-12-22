Local politicians split over vaccine passports

TUV leader Jim Allister.

THE introduction of vaccine passports has split local MLAs.

The scheme, which requires people to prove Covid status to gain entry to licenced hospitality venues and large-scale events, became mandatory last week.

MLAs debated the regulations for several hours in Stormont on Monday night and returned on Tuesday to cast their votes.

East Londonderry's two DUP MLAs - Maurice Bradley and George Robinson - voted against passports, while Independent Unionist Claire Sugden joined Sinn Féin’s Caoimhe Archibald and the SDLP's Cara Hunter to vote in favour.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

