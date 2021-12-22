Traders’ view of Coleraine is ‘exceptionally low’

COLERAINE traders have an “exceptionally low opinion” of their own town centre, according to a newly published report.



However, the survey suggests the shopkeepers' bleak assessment is not shared by visitors.



In comparison, neighbouring Portrush and Portstewart fared “exceptionally well” in the opinion of both traders and shoppers.



Other traditional visitor towns like Ballycastle, Cushendall and Bushmills also scored “much more positive ratings.”

