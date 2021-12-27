Three men die and one in serious condition following two-vehicle crash

Three men in their 20s have died in a crash involving a car and a lorry in Garvaghy in County Tyrone.

It happened on the Omagh Road at about 01:50 GMT on Monday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said that the men died at the scene.

A fourth man, also in his 20s, has been taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries. The Omagh Road is closed in both directions between the Curr Road and the Greenmount Road.

Police have appealed for information about the incident and motorists are advised to seek alternative main routes for their journey.