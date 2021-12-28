Developer and council reach terms over access to ‘vital’ section of coast path

Agreement secures public access between prom and Blackrocks in Portrush

Developer and council reach terms over access to ‘vital’ section of coast path

The section of Blackrocks Coastal path in question.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

THE council is set to sign an agreement with a local property developer over public access to a section of the Causeway Coast Way in Portrush.

The Council manages and maintains many miles of coastal, rural and urban pathways.

While the majority of its routes are on council-owned land, some are jointly maintained with the likes of Forest Service, the National Trust and, in some cases, under agreements with private landowners.

That's what officers hope to arrange at a 30m stretch of pathway at the southern end of West Bay.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130