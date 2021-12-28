Villages set for £1.9m Covid recovery boost

Villages set for £1.9m Covid recovery boost

Drumsurn’s dilapidated Community Hall had been due for replacement under a grant programme that has dried up. The council hopes to restart the project using Covid recovery cash.

SMALL towns and villages across the borough are set to share almost £2m of regeneration cash under the government's latest Covid recovery fund.

The Small Settlements Regeneration Programme has allocated £1.91m to Causeway Coast and Glens.

The cash is to be spent sprucing up or regenerating settlements with fewer than 4999 residents or on green projects like cycle lanes and car charging points.

Described as “a high level investment plan” by council officials, the funds must, however, must be spent quickly.

