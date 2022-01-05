£70k boost on the way for ‘stunning’ Banagher Glen

Hidden gem: Banagher Glen.

A BEAUTY spot, described as as one of the borough's “hidden gems”, is in line for a £70,000 investment.

Deep in the Sperrin Mountains, Banagher Glen with its serpentine reservoir and spectacular dam, is well known to locals but receives comparatively few tourists compared to the North Coast's famous sites.

Visitor facilities like toilets and walking trails were only built in the 1990s.

Now in need of improvements, the council has secured a grant from Stormont Department of Agriculture Environment and Rual Affairs.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

