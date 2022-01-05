Financial boost for new owner of Barry’s Amusement park site

THE new owner of the former Barry's Amusements park sold his KFC restaurant network for more than £40m, significantly boosting profits at a holding company he is linked to, newly released accounts reveal.



Herbert Corporate Holdings, the parent company for more than a dozen operations headed by Michael Herbert, reported before tax profits of £46m, up from just under £30m the previous year.



The sale of the KFC network of 146 KFC restaurants in the UK and Ireland was sealed one week before the first Covid lockdown, to Blackburn-based EG, run by the billionaire brothers Moh sin and Zuber Issa.



The price has not previously been reported but puts the holding company among the top 10 in Northern Ireland in terms of profit.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*