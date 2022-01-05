Rescue hero Sean honoured

THE Regional Commander of the Community Rescue Service, Sean McCarry, has said he “couldn't be prouder” to have been awarded an OBE in the Queen's New Year Honours list.



Speaking to the Chronicle, Sean said for him the award, for Services to the Community in NI, was in recognition of all the CRS volunteers, past and present.



The Portstewart man added: “I am aware this is a very unique, high level recognition and I am exceptionally proud. It is nice for me personally but it is very important to me that the Community Rescue Service team is recognised with it also.

