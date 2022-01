A BID to halt the sale of Portrush's Dunluce Centre has narrowly failed.



The latest twist in the sell-off saga came on Tuesday when a last ditch UUP call-in challenge failed.



When the proposed sale to a Donegal-based businessman for £1.25m was re-tabled, the chamber voted in favour by 21 votes to 19.



Councillors have been attempting to settle the matter since November.

