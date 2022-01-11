‘Late’ windfarm objections prompt calls for planning rules overhaul

COUNCIL planners are seeking action from Stormont over last minute objections that are clogging up the system.



The committee of elected representatives that approves or rejects major development proposals wrote to DfI minister Nicola Mallon asking her to urgently consider a rule change.



The move came after ‘late’ objections to a major windfarm redevelopment prevented the committee from reaching a decision.



Planning officers had recommended approving a proposal from Scottish Power to ‘re-power the Rigged Hill site when it came before the committee in November.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*