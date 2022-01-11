Questions raised over midnight hour vote

A VOTE on beefing-up the council's events team should have been delayed when the committee meeting, in which the move was tabled, ran past midnight.



That was the view of Sinn Féin councillor Cara McShane, who said the late hour cast a shadow on the decision's validity.



The meeting of Cloonavin's Leisure and Development Committee, which began at 7pm on December 21, had 29 items on its agenda, including two presentations from outside bodies.



It was halted at 12.05am the next morning with nine items still to discuss.

