Local firm set for expansion

Expansion plans at Armstrong Medical.

A COLERAINE firm must expand if its to continue playing an essential word-wide role in the fight against Covid.

That's what Armstrong Medical have told planners as it bids to extend its Wattstown manufacturing plant.

The company makes respiratory devices and absorbent that removes CO2 from ventilator systems.

Management is seeking approval for buildings housing a new production line and warehouse storage.

