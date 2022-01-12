New lease of life for historic Green Lane Museum?

Roe Valley’s Green Lane Museum.

LIMAVADY’S Green Lane Museum could reopen under council plans approved last week.

The listed early 19th century building in the heart of Roe Valley Country Park closed to the public in January 2020 due to budget constraints and inadequate staff facilities, though group visits could still be arranged.

The former linen mill houses a collection of exhibits relating to rural life in the Roe Valley including farming, local trades and linen industries.

Now councillors have agreed it should be opened up to the general public again.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

