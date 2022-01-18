Dog ban bid results in ramped-up patrols

Ballintoy bye-law change on hold as evidence gathered

Dog ban bid results in ramped-up patrols

The picturesque scene of Ballintoy Harbour being spoilt by dog attacks on sheep.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

THE local council is to step up dog patrols at a North Coast beauty spot where farmers have been “plagued” by attacks on sheep.

The stretch of coast line between Ballintoy and Whitepark Bay is privately owned but accessible to the public under a right of way.

Last week a UUP councillor proposed a formal ban on dogs.

But Cloonavin's Environmental Services Committee stopped short of approving new bye-laws until an assessment of the problem had been carried out.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130