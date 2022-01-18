Dog ban bid results in ramped-up patrols

THE local council is to step up dog patrols at a North Coast beauty spot where farmers have been “plagued” by attacks on sheep.



The stretch of coast line between Ballintoy and Whitepark Bay is privately owned but accessible to the public under a right of way.



Last week a UUP councillor proposed a formal ban on dogs.



But Cloonavin's Environmental Services Committee stopped short of approving new bye-laws until an assessment of the problem had been carried out.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*