Historic footbridge could become ornamental feature

AN historic footbridge that once spanned the Coleraine to Derry railway line could be re-erected as an ornamental feature.



That was a suggestion made by DUP councillor Adrian McQuillan who sits on the council committee that has been overseeing attempts to restore Castlerock's listed ironwork bridge.



On Tuesday members were told between £12 and £18k had already been spent on engineering consultants fees alone.



But their conclusion has been that it can not be repaired to standards required in certain circumstances, such as heavy snow or high winds.

