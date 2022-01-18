Litter enforcers under fire

THE council is to consider sacking private sector litter enforcers and bringing the job back “in-house.”



Contractors, WISE (Waste Investigations Support & Enforcement) began patrolling the borough last August.



Though the number of fines issued has increased dramatically, controversy has raged over wardens' concentration on cigarette butts.



According to the latest figures 80 per cent of fixed penalties issued in December were for discarded cigarette butts or self rolled cigarettes.

