Police watchdog reports on RUC’s handling of UDA killing spree in NW of Province

Collusive behaviours but no prior knowledge of attacks: Ombudsman

Ombudsman Marie Anderson published her 336 page report on Friday.

THE Police Ombudsman has published a report into the RUC's handling of four-year UDA/UFF killing spree which resulted in 19 murders and multiple attempted murders.

The Ombudsman has identified collusive behaviours and raised significant concerns about police conduct.

All but one of the attacks took place in the north west.

They included the murders of four people at Castlerock on 25 March 1993, and a gun attack which claimed the lives of eight people at Greysteel on 30 March 1993.

