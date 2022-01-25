Boost for skatepark plan

A COUNCIL committee has taken the first step towards handing over a section of Portrush's Metropole Park to skaters.



It's a move they hope lead to the creation of the North Coast's first dedicated skate park.



On Tuesday, members of Cloonavin's Leisure and Development Committee opened up the possibility of a lease by handing the matter to the council's Land and Property sub-group for scrutiny.



Any final decision will made by the full 40-member council.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*