Boost for skatepark plan

A skater in Portrush’s Station Square.
A COUNCIL committee has taken the first step towards handing over a section of Portrush's Metropole Park to skaters.
It's a move they hope lead to the creation of the North Coast's first dedicated skate park.
On Tuesday, members of Cloonavin's Leisure and Development Committee opened up the possibility of a lease by handing the matter to the council's Land and Property sub-group for scrutiny.
Any final decision will made by the full 40-member council.
