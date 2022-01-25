Menarys on the move

New jobs pledge as store moves to take over former Dunnes site

A computer generated image of the new Menary’s store at the Queen Street site of the old Dunnes Stores.

DEPARTMENT store group, Menarys, have unveiled plans to relocate their Coleraine store in the spring.

The retailer has been trading in Church Street since April 1989.

This week management announced they will take over the former Dunnes Stores unit at Queens Street, Coleraine.

As part of the relocation plans, the vacant property will undergo an “extensive transformation” as part of a significant investment by landlords - Ballymena based property development and investment company, Magell Limited.

