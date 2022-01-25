Unionist councillors blast ‘deeply disappointing’ leisure centre plans

Council committee fails to support scaled back design options for ageing building

Unionist councillors blast ‘deeply disappointing’ leisure centre plans

Coleraine’s existing leisure facilities.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

SCALED back plans to replace Coleraine's ageing leisure centre have met a distinctly lukewarm response from unionist councillors.

One senior DUP man said the proposals had left him “deeply disappointed.”

The project has been hit by spiralling construction costs and constraints associated with the Railway Road site.

On Tuesday members of the council's Leisure and Development Committee were presented with four design options.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130