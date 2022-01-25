Unionist councillors blast ‘deeply disappointing’ leisure centre plans

Police appeal for information on Limavady town stabbing
Coleraine’s existing leisure facilities.
SCALED back plans to replace Coleraine's ageing leisure centre have met a distinctly lukewarm response from unionist councillors.
One senior DUP man said the proposals had left him “deeply disappointed.”
The project has been hit by spiralling construction costs and constraints associated with the Railway Road site.
On Tuesday members of the council's Leisure and Development Committee were presented with four design options.
*Full story in this week's Chronicle*