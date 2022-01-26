Irish Society unveils Cutts development plan

Planning application lodged for Coleraine riverside office and apartment scheme

The Irish Society’s apartment and office development plan for its land at the Cutts.

THE Honourable the Irish Society says major development plans at the Cutts will breathe new into the riverside site.

The 400-year-old organisation lodged planing application for a mixed use development last week.

The proposal includes office space and 34 “stylish river-front apartments,” alongside a cafe or restaurant.

Plans are also in place for a new public tow path path, footbridge and landscaping work.

