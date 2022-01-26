Irish Society unveils Cutts development plan

THE Honourable the Irish Society says major development plans at the Cutts will breathe new into the riverside site.



The 400-year-old organisation lodged planing application for a mixed use development last week.



The proposal includes office space and 34 “stylish river-front apartments,” alongside a cafe or restaurant.



Plans are also in place for a new public tow path path, footbridge and landscaping work.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*