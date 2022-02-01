Drink and drug driving arrests drop across the local district

THE number of people arrested for drink/drug driving offences during PSNI's Christmas campaign dropped in the Causeway Coast and Glens district.

Statistics have shown that while almost 300 people were arrested Province-wide from December 1, 2021, unti January 1, 2022 the number of arrests locally fell.

Initial figures revealed that 6,699 preliminary breath tests were conducted across Northern Ireland.

This resulted in 295 arrests for drink/drug driving related offences, representing an increase of 5.4% compared with the same period last year (280).

