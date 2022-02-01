To be or not to be - in the council chamber?

Sexes may square up over proposed relaxation of Covid rules

A gender split is emerging on whether to scrap remote meetings.

AN in-council ‘battle of the sexes’ could break out in the coming weeks as anti-Covid rules on remote working and online meetings are re-evaluated.

In 2020 Stormont hastily introduced legislation allowing elected members to meet and take decisions online.

Since then hybrid meetings have become the norm, with some councillors attending virtually and others turning up in person to the chamber.

It's understood a significant block of mostly male members favour a return to full in-person meetings.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

