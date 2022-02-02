Coleraine to Causeway greenway plans in step

PLANS for a £3.5m greenway linking Coleraine to the Giants Causeway have been backed by tourism chiefs.

Greenways are cycling and walking trails, often built along abandoned railway lines with aim of promoting physical activity and increasing visitor numbers.

Causeway Coast and Glens Council has already conducted a feasibility study on re-opening the 27km Ballymoney to Ballycastle route.

That £7.5m project has been shortlisted for Westminster Growth Deal cash.

This week however, the Chronicle has learned an additional 24km of greenway are being considered - linking Coleraine, Portrush, Bushmills and the Giants Causeway.

