Mayobridge father releases song in memory of Nicole

THE father of a Mayobridge girl who lost her life in a tragic vehicle collision has written a song in her memory.

The moving lyrics of ‘Nicole’s Song’ by Cathal Fegan honour the life of his daughter, who passed away at just 12 years old.

The musician told The Outlook this is the first song he has written in 20 years and explained the inspiration behind it.

He said: “Over the years, I've written songs but this is the first one I’ve written in a long time.

“It didn’t take a long amount of time to write the song - it just sort of came flowing out.

“The purpose behind it was to keep Nicole’s memory alive.”

Cathal added that writing the song also helped him feel closer to Nicole – the young girl shared her father's musical talents and performed in the South Down Scór na nÓg competition just hours before her death and was learning to play the tin whistle.

