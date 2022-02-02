Wells left 'hurt' after deselection in South Down

THE DUP's long-serving MLA for South Down says he has been left hurt by the party's decision not to select him as its candidate for the upcoming Assembly election.

It essentially heralds the end of Jim Wells' political career, having first joined the DUP in the mid 1970s.

He has served as an MLA first in the short-lived Stormont Assembly of the 1980s and since the restoration of the legislature following the signing of the Belfast Agreement in 1998.

Ballymartin accountant Diane Forsythe has been selected by party officers to go forward for ratification by the party executive at its meeting on Friday night week, 11 February.

Mrs Forsythe, the daughter of popular Mournes DUP councillor Glyn Hanna, beat short-lived former DUP leader and current Lagan Valley MLA and Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots to the nomination following a meeting with party officers last Friday night.

Mr Wells says he does not support the party officers' decision to recommend Mrs Forsythe for the nomination and has instead backed his long-time friend Mr Poots for the nomination.

Speaking to The Outlook, Mr Wells said: "I'll be endorsing Edwin Poots for two reasons.

"Firstly, he's vastly experienced and secondly his basic views and mine on where the party should be going are very similar.

"I have always been very friendly with Edwin. I can't imagine a scenario where we fight the election with Edwin standing on the sidelines."

Speaking with regards his own scenario, Mr Wells said that while he has found the turn of events to be a "shock", he was not surprised not to be successful in his own candidature following his interview with party officers before Christmas.

Interviewed by a panel including the party Chairman Lord Morrow, MPs Sammy Wilson and Gavin Robinson, former Education Minister Peter Weir and deputy leader Paula Bradley, Mr Wells said he didn't get a positive feeling from the encounter.

"I sensed from the attitude of the panel, and you do get a sense if it is going well or not, I just got the impression I wasn't going to get it, and I have been proven correct."

Despite not having the support of party officers, Mr Wells says he had the support of the South Down Association, as now does Edwin Poots, rather than the party's choice, Mrs Forsythe.

"I have had the full endorsement of the association," said Mr Wells. "Indeed all the officers, bar one, of the association met on Saturday and they pledged to support Edwin Poots.

"The association is expected to pay the bills, put up the posters and knock the doors and on this occasion they haven't been given the permission to say who the candidate is going to be, although of course the rules do allow this."

Mr Wells said his head was "still spinning" following the events of the past few days.

"It's been difficult," he said. "It's been a shock to put it mildly. It all came very suddenly and in the glare of the public.

"My head is spinning. On Sunday it just hit me between the eyes and it's been hard to take.

"I still thought, given my experience, I still could have got the nomination. But the interview didn't go well so I expected what ultimately happened.

"I was quite hurt and it's about picking yourself up again.

"There'll be people in South Down who'll be saddened and there'll be people dancing in the aisles, that's the nature of it."