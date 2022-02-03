Litterbugs being prosecuted by council in court

A TOTAL of 13 littering offenders who failed to pay £80 Fixed Penalty Notices issued by the ABC Council had their cases listed to be heard at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court earlier this week.

Three defendants pleaded guilty and received conditional discharges and costs of £72, while three others, who failed to appear at court, were each fined £50 plus £87 costs.

Two cases were withdrawn after the offenders agreed to pay a fine plus court costs. Five cases have been adjourned until next month.

A Council spokesperson commented: “We remain resolute in pursuit of clamping down on environmental crime and taking a robust approach to enforcing littering and dog fouling.

"Let these most recent prosecutions be a stark warning to potential offenders that we will continue to gather evidence and fine offenders. If they fail or refuse to pay, we will take them to court where they will be handed bigger fines and a criminal prosecution, as some of these offenders have found out.”



During the month of January, Council Environmental Wardens and WISE Environmental Enforcement Officers issued a further 307 £80 Fixed Penalty Notices for litter and dog fouling offences. WISE have handed out 4,230 fines since May 2021.

Further cases relating to littering will be brought before the courts in the coming months.