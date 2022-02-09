Kilkeel woman’s sustainable jewellery firm strikes blow against ‘fast fashion’

A WOMAN from Kilkeel has launched a sustainable jewellery business where a tree is planted for every sale and all items are recyclable.

Laura Jane Reilly was inspired to set up ‘Monday’s Child’ after a conversation with a friend who was frustrated over the durability of her jewellery.

Laura recalls: “My friend had paid about £60 for a necklace and within a few months, it was starting to turn black and the coating was deteriorating.

“This led me to do my own research into the process behind making my own jewellery that would last longer.”

Through her research, Laura discovered some of the unethical and unsustainable procedures behind gold plating and decided she wanted to create a more sustainable brand.

Read the full story in this week's Outlook, on sale now.