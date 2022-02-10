Town meeting to discuss Rathfriland's future tonight

Staff reporter

RATHFRILAND & District Regeneration Company's community meeting is to take place tonight (Thursday, 10 February).

There will be a presentation from Rathfriland Regeneration on their development plans in Rathfriland and there will then be an opportunity for attendees to make comments and ask questions. Local councillors from ABC Council will also be in attendance.

Light refreshments will be served from 7-7.30pm when the meeting will start promptly.

There has been a very strong interest in the meeting locally with the Young Farmers' Hall in Rathfriland to be filled to capacity, with social distancing rules observed.

If anyone would like a Zoom link to join the meeting, you are asked to email rathfrilandregeneration@outlook.com.

