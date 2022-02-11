Man arrested following searches after Newry shooting

DETECTIVES investigating a shooting incident at Carnbane Industrial Estate, Newry, on Tuesday, 8 February, have arrested a man following a search in the city yesterday (Thursday, 10 February).



The 27 year old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence and remains in custody assisting officers with their enquiries.



The investigation is ongoing and detectives continue to appeal to anyone with any information or dashcam footage in relation to the attack, to contact them at Ardmore Station on 101, quoting reference number 679 08/02/22.



Alternatively, a report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.