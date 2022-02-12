Trial date set for cocaine in Buddha accused Rathfriland man

A RATHFRILAND man accused of attempting to receive £120,000 worth of cocaine inside a Buddha garden ornament has denied the charges against him ahead of a Crown Court trial.

Andrew Malcolm Dodds, 28, previously of Stewarts Crescent in the town but now with an address given at Desert Road in Mayobridge, is charged with conspiring to fraudulently import a Class A controlled drug, attempted possession of a Class A controlled drug and attempted possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

He appeared from the office of his solicitor for his arraignment last Thursday morning (3 February) at a sitting of Newry Crown Court.

Each of the three charges was read to him during the arraignment and he entered a not guilty plea to all of the allegations.

Prosecutor Geraldine McCullough stated a trial date of 11 May had been agreed, adding it was expected to last for two days.

She said she was seeking agreement from the defence on four witnesses to give evidence during the trial.

The case was then listed for a further review on 24 February.