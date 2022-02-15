District rates up 3.5%

Councillors reach agreement after marathon two night debate

Council HQ at Cloonavin

COUNCILLORS have rejected suggestions parking charges should rise to boost council coffers and keep rates hikes to a minimum.

Increasing tariffs alongside new charges at beaches and coastal sites were among measures considered during a marathon rates-setting process last week

Instead savings across all departments were found keeping this year's rates rise to 3.5 per cent.

The figure means a family living in a house of around £120k can expect to see £1.40 added their monthly bill.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

