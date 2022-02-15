Golf centre scheme wins green light from planners

PLANNERS have given the green light for a new golf driving range just outside Coleraine.

A site off Newmills Road close to Tullans Caravan park has been earmarked for the proposed ‘Coleraine Golf Centre.’

The plans are the subject of an application which will be considered by Causeway Coast and Glens Planning Committee later this month.

Planning officials have recommended approval.

