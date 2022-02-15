Leisure centre additions set to add millions to final bill

Unimpressed councillors demand a rethink of plans for Coleraine's new 'affordable' leisure centre. But at what cost?

New leisure centre in Coleraine by 2025?

Coleraine Leisure Centre.

COLERAINE’S new leisure centre could cost millions more than expected when extra facilities demanded by councillors are priced in.

Last Tuesday, Causeway Coast and Glens' chamber rejected plans assessed as “affordable and deliverable” by the panel of officers and elected members in charge of what will be the borough's biggest ever capital project.

“Disappointing” and “underwhelming” was how its critics described the scaled-back proposals.

And, with unanimous support from the full council, a resolution was passed to add a learner swimming pool, children's soft play area - and ‘large water attraction’.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

