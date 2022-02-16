New tenant agreed for Barry’s?

THE new owners of Barry's is hopeful negotiations with a “preferred tenant” will see a re-opening later this year.

On Monday the letting agent was not prepared go on record about press reports claiming a deal has been struck with a Galway-based park operator.

However, the Chronicle understands a preferred tenant has been identified and both parties are working towards an agreement that will hopefully see amusements operating in the coming months.

The Trufelli family first put Barry's up for sale in October 2019.

