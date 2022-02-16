Planners clear way for Riverside M&S

THE opening of an out-of-town M&S store will not significantly impact Coleraine town centre.

That's one of the conclusions reached by Causeway Coast and Glens planners in their report recommending approval the retail giant's proposed store at the Riverside Centre.

M&S have proposed a £2.5m conversion of two units at the retail park delivering a 1,122 metre sq store staffed by 70 employees.

When the application was lodged, concerns were raised that the new store would draw footfall and trade from the town centre.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*