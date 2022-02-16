Waiting for War

Man with close Coleraine connections gives unique insight into life and work in Ukraine

Waiting for War

Granville Pillar.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

A MAN, who spent his early adult life in Coleraine, is living and working in Hungary and the Ukraine, anxiously waiting to see if Russia is going to invade the region.

In an exclusive interview with the Chronicle, Granville Pillar has described what life is like waiting for war on the front line of the biggest crisis Europe has faced since the Cold War.

The university professor, academic, author and missionary was born in Derry/Londonderry in 1948 but moved to live in Coleraine in 1968 and was a leading light on the local band scene, as featured in a Down Memory Lane article in last week’s Chronicle.

The family lived in St Johns Place near St John’s Primary School in Coleraine. Granville worked as an electrician at Monsanto and then with Kilpatrick on the construction of the New University of Ulster.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130