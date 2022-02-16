A MAN, who spent his early adult life in Coleraine, is living and working in Hungary and the Ukraine, anxiously waiting to see if Russia is going to invade the region.

In an exclusive interview with the Chronicle, Granville Pillar has described what life is like waiting for war on the front line of the biggest crisis Europe has faced since the Cold War.

The university professor, academic, author and missionary was born in Derry/Londonderry in 1948 but moved to live in Coleraine in 1968 and was a leading light on the local band scene, as featured in a Down Memory Lane article in last week’s Chronicle.

The family lived in St Johns Place near St John’s Primary School in Coleraine. Granville worked as an electrician at Monsanto and then with Kilpatrick on the construction of the New University of Ulster.

