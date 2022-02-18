Plans lodged for repairs of historic castle

A PLANNING application has been lodged seeking approval to repair Gilford Castle.

A Victorian Scots Baronial style house dating back to around 1865, the property, on the Banbridge Road, built of Portland stone and Scrabo sandstone stands on a site occupying around 207 acres.

During the Second World War, the grounds of Gilford Castle housed camps for American, Belgian and British soldiers.

In 2006, plans for a £25 million golf course development on the site were turned down by the planning service.

At present, the main castle has 13 bedrooms, eight reception rooms and three ktichens. It has three full and 11 partial bathrooms. The castle also has turrets, a conical roof and bay windows.

There are also a number of additional period details such as marble and oak fireplaces, columns, decorative molding on the ceilings and a stained glass window.

Now, an application has been submitted by agent Alastair Coey Architects on behalf of applicants Adrienne and Robert Moffett to restore the historic fabric of the main house.

Permission is sought to undertake structural repairs and create a new structural opening in the kitchen, work on existing fireplaces, create new window openings and alter windows.

The work will also see a new laylight installed in the main hall and modifications to the existing laylight, works to the existing roof lantern and laylight in the billiard room as well as work on the internal floor and wall finishes.

The castle’s internal spaces will also be remodelled and provision will be made for a wheelchair accessible bedroom, a new glazed corridor, and the internal doors will be upgraded for increased fire resistance and the installation of a sprinkler system throughout the main house.

Also included within the proposal are plans to create a new ground floor installation, septic tank and drainage proposals. Finally, permission is also sought to establish a demountable plant room to be located in vegetation to the east of the house, which will be screened with timber boarded fencing.