Road closed after wall collapse

Email:
clint.aiken@ulstergazette.co.uk
Sunday 20 February 2022 11:38
POLICE are advising motorists that the Keady Road, Armagh is impassable after a wall has collapsed.
A spokesperson said: “Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey.”
