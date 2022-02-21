£27,000 of drugs seized from 'abandoned' cars in Kilkeel

DRUGS valued at £27,000 have been seized from cars in the Kilkeel area this evening (Monday).

The Class A and Class C drugs have been seized by police from two "runabout cars".

Officers were investigating an apparently abandoned car and located the drugs secreted in it.

Further enquiries identified another car close by which also contained a quanity of drugs.

Both car were also seized for further examination.

Police have appealed to the public that if they know anything about drugs in their area to contact them anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.