New local daycare facility helps elderly feel at home

A NEW elderly daycare centre has been opened in the local area, creating eight new jobs.

Bardan Cottage, which already operates a similar facility in Newcastle, has now opened a new site in Bessbrook.

The new elderly day care centre was formerly a convalescent home for retired nuns and priests. The building has now been transformed into a fully equipped activity centre for the elderly with the aim of encouraging independence and wellbeing.

Bardan Cottage provides accessible activities consistent with each individual’s assessed needs in a stimulating setting. The new centre has been fitted out with vintage furnishing to help its guests connect with their past, including a 1950s style sweetshop and hair salon.

Liam Lavery, Managing Director of Bardan Cottage said: “Bardan’s aim has always been to promote independence and reablement in order to allow older members of our communities to live longer in their own homes."

Liam Lavery and Peter Graham opened Bardan Cottage senior centre in Newcastle in March 2011, along with one in Dunmurry, which opened in 2015. This new facility has been aided by an investment of £100,000 from Danske Bank.

Conor McGivern, Business Manager at Danske Bank said: “Liam and Peter have identified the need for a safe, supportive and stimulating environment for our older generations to receive quality care. They have established a facility that can offer a cost-effective alternative to full-time residential or nursing care and reduce the strain placed upon families.

"We’re so pleased to be able to continue to support Bardan Cottage as it opens its third centre and wish them continued success in the future.”