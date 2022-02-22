Unsavoury clash in chamber over Taste Causeway brand

COUNCILLORS have clashed over claims food producers in the Glens are losing out because the region is omitted from the name of a body that promotes the sector.

Taste Causeway was set up in 2016 as a Council-led project, to support and showcase artisan food and drink producers.

Since then, membership has risen from 14 to almost 100 producers.

The body receives council and Invest NI funding, and is now registered as a Community interest company (CIC) - a special type of limited company which exists to benefit the community rather than private shareholders.

