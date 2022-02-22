Unsavoury clash in chamber over Taste Causeway brand

Why are the Glens left out of brand name, enquires councillor

Remove the stigma of prostate cancer - early diagnosis could save your life!

Sinn Féin Councillor Oliver McMullan

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

COUNCILLORS have clashed over claims food producers in the Glens are losing out because the region is omitted from the name of a body that promotes the sector.

Taste Causeway was set up in 2016 as a Council-led project, to support and showcase artisan food and drink producers.

Since then, membership has risen from 14 to almost 100 producers.

The body receives council and Invest NI funding, and is now registered as a Community interest company (CIC) - a special type of limited company which exists to benefit the community rather than private shareholders.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130