County Down woman 'Set For Life' after National Lottery win

A MYSTERY County Down woman, known only as Mrs M, is celebrating being 'Set For Life' after a National Lottery win.

'Mrs M' has pocketed £10,000 a month for a year, matching the five main numbers in the Set For Life draw on Monday, 7 February.

The winner plans to go on holiday with her winnings.

She played a Lucky Dip and has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or, like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “What amazing news for Mrs. M! She can now look forward to receiving £10,000 every month for a whole year and going on a dream holiday.”

Set For Life is a draw-based game from The National Lottery. You pick five main numbers from 1 to 47, and one ‘Life Ball’ from 1 to 10, for the chance to win fixed prizes – with everything from the top prize of £10,000 a month for 30 years, to the second prize of £10,000 a month for one year and £5 for matching just two main numbers. The Set For Life game costs £1.50 per line and is drawn every Monday and Thursday.

