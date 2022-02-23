Hotelier in bid to place his £6m Portrush scheme back on track

A HOTELIER has relaunched his bid to rebuild Portrush's historic Londonderry Hotel.

A £6m proposal was backed by the council's planing committee in 2019 but ‘called-in’ by the Stormont department that oversees

NI's planning system, based on its effect on the existing listed building.

The company behind the scheme, Andras House, headed-up by hotelier Rajesh Rana, has now lodged revised plans.

He suggests the updated plans strike an appropriate balance between commercial viability and heritage considerations.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*